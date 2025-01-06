Aaron Ekblad Injury: Won't play in Colorado

Ekblad (undisclosed) won't suit up in Monday's road game versus the Avalanche, per Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site.

Ekblad will his first game of the season Monday. Dmitry Kulikov will skate alongside Gustav Forsling on the No. 1 pair, and with Niko Mikkola (upper body) also unavailable, Tobias Bjornfot will make his 2024-25 debut. Ekblad's next chance to suit up will be Wednesday in Utah.