Aaron Ekblad

Aaron Ekblad Injury: Won't play Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 22, 2025

Ekblad (upper body) won't play Wednesday but is making progress toward a return, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.

Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports Ekblad could join practice Friday, which potentially leaves the door open for the defenseman to play either Saturday in San Jose or Sunday in Vegas. His absence will reach seven consecutive games Wednesday, while Tobias Bjornfot continues to fill in on the blue line.

Aaron Ekblad
Florida Panthers
