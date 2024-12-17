Aaron Ekblad News: Chips in with assist

Ekblad notched an assist and two shots on goal in Monday's 6-5 win over the Oilers.

Ekblad ended a five-game drought when he helped out on Gustav Forsling's second-period tally. The 28-year-old Ekblad is now at 15 points, 57 shots on net, 47 hits, 47 blocked shots, 33 PIM and a plus-4 rating through 32 appearances. He's playing on the first pairing and first power-play unit, and he's well on his way to surpassing the 18 points he put up over 51 regular-season contests in 2023-24.