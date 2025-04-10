Fantasy Hockey
Aaron Ekblad headshot

Aaron Ekblad News: Cleared to rejoin team

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 10, 2025

Ekblad (suspension) will be allowed to resume training with the Panthers, Colby Guy of The Palm Beach Post reports Thursday.

Ekblad won't be eligible to play until Game 3 in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, but he should be on the ice with his teammates in the meantime. Prior to his suspension, the blueliner was finding his stride offensively with seven helpers in his last six games, including two with the man advantage.

