Aaron Ekblad News: Finally gets first goal of season

Ekblad scored a goal Saturday in a 6-0 win over Carolina.

It was Ekblad's first regular-season goal since scoring against the Ottawa Senators on Feb. 20, 2024. He is currently on a three-game, four-point scoring streak (nine shots), and he has 13 points in 25 games this season. Ekblad may never replicate his 57 points in 61 games in 2021-22, but he's a solid fantasy play as a possible 40-plus point defender with a strong plus-minus, some production on the power play and the willingness to wire the puck from the point.