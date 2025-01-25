Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Aaron Ekblad headshot

Aaron Ekblad News: Good to go against Sharks

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 25, 2025

Ekblad (upper body) will play Saturday against San Jose, according to Doug Plagens of the Panthers Radio Network.

Ekblad missed eight of the last nine games, including seven straight outings. He has registered two goals, 20 points, 76 shots on net, 55 blocked shots and 59 hits through 41 appearances this season. Ekblad will replace Uvis Balinskis or Tobias Bjornfot in Saturday's lineup.

Aaron Ekblad
Florida Panthers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now