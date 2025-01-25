Aaron Ekblad News: Good to go against Sharks

Ekblad (upper body) will play Saturday against San Jose, according to Doug Plagens of the Panthers Radio Network.

Ekblad missed eight of the last nine games, including seven straight outings. He has registered two goals, 20 points, 76 shots on net, 55 blocked shots and 59 hits through 41 appearances this season. Ekblad will replace Uvis Balinskis or Tobias Bjornfot in Saturday's lineup.