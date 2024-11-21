Fantasy Hockey
Aaron Ekblad News: Picks up helper

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 21, 2024

Ekblad recorded an assist in Thursday's 3-1 loss to the Blackhawks.

Ekblad set up a Sam Reinhart goal midway through the second period. This was Ekblad's second helper in the last three contests, and he's also been over 25 minutes of ice time in two straight games. The defenseman is up to eight assists, 26 shots on net, 30 hits, 27 blocked shots, 21 PIM and a plus-4 rating over 20 appearances.

Aaron Ekblad
Florida Panthers
