Aaron Ekblad News: Picks up helper

Ekblad recorded an assist in Thursday's 3-1 loss to the Blackhawks.

Ekblad set up a Sam Reinhart goal midway through the second period. This was Ekblad's second helper in the last three contests, and he's also been over 25 minutes of ice time in two straight games. The defenseman is up to eight assists, 26 shots on net, 30 hits, 27 blocked shots, 21 PIM and a plus-4 rating over 20 appearances.