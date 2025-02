Ekblad produced two assists in Thursday's 4-3 win over the Oilers.

The 29-year-old blueliner had a hand in Anton Lundell's second-period tally and Carter Verhaeghe's game-winner in the third. Ekblad had a slow start to the season and missed a big chunk of January with an upper-body injury, but since returning to the lineup he's racked up a goal and nine points in 11 contests.