Aaron Ekblad News: Shines in win over Minnesota

Ekblad recorded one goal and two assists, including one on the power play, in Wednesday's 6-1 win over the Wild.

Ekblad posted his first multi-point performance since Nov. 29, when he recorded two assists in a 6-3 win over the Hurricanes, and he cracked the scoresheet in back-to-back contests for the first time since late November as well. Ekblad has scored double-digit goals in eight of his previous 10 seasons with the Panthers. However, there's a realistic chance he might not reach the 10-goal threshold for the second consecutive campaign in 2024-25, as he has only two goals across 33 appearances. Plus, his current 3.3 shooting percentage would be a career-worst mark for the 28-year-old.