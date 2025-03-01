Aaron Ekblad News: Three-game, four-assist streak

Ekblad delivered an assist and four PIM in Saturday's 3-0 win over Calgary.

Ekblad is riding a three-game, four-assist scoring streak, and he has 30 points, including 27 helpers, and 104 shots in 53 games. That puts him on pace to top the 40-point mark for the third time in his career. But his role on the top power-play unit could be at risk with the arrival of Seth Jones in a trade Saturday night.