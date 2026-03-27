Aaron Ekblad headshot

Aaron Ekblad News: Ties game late in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 27, 2026

Ekblad scored a goal on five shots in Thursday's 3-2 loss to the Wild.

Ekblad had gone 28 games without a goal, picking up a modest nine assists in that span. He also snapped an eight-game point drought with the third-period tally, which briefly tied the game at 2-2. The defenseman has four goals, 26 points, 94 shots on net, 83 hits, 101 blocked shots, 55 PIM and a minus-6 rating across 69 appearances this season, down from 33 points in 56 regular-season outings a year ago.

Aaron Ekblad
Florida Panthers
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