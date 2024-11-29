Fantasy Hockey
Aaron Ekblad News: Two apples Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 29, 2024

Ekblad threaded two assists in Friday's 6-3 win over the Hurricanes.

Ekblad has yet to find the back of the net in 2024-25, but he's been productive lately with six helpers over his last seven games. The right-shot blueliner has only put 33 shots on goals through 24 games, but he does lead Florida's defensemen in scoring. Overall, Ekblad has accounted for 12 helpers and a plus-5 rating through 24 contests.

