Aaron Ekblad News: Two apples Friday

Ekblad threaded two assists in Friday's 6-3 win over the Hurricanes.

Ekblad has yet to find the back of the net in 2024-25, but he's been productive lately with six helpers over his last seven games. The right-shot blueliner has only put 33 shots on goals through 24 games, but he does lead Florida's defensemen in scoring. Overall, Ekblad has accounted for 12 helpers and a plus-5 rating through 24 contests.