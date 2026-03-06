Aaron Ekblad News: Two helpers in Columbus

Ekblad picked up two assists, one on the power play, in Thursday's 4-2 loss to the Blue Jackets.

Both helpers came in the third period as the Panthers tried to mount a rally from a 3-0 deficit. Ekblad has two multi-point performances in the last three games, but those are his only points since Jan. 25, and his goal drought stands at 20 games. On the season, the veteran blueliner has three goals and 25 points in 60 contests.