Aaron Ekblad News: Two helpers in Sunday's loss

Ekblad notched two assists and two hits in Sunday's 5-4 loss to the Islanders.

Ekblad snapped an eight-game point drought with this effort, his first multi-point outing since Jan. 10 versus the Senators. He had a hand in Sam Bennett's power-play goal in the first period and Sam Reinhart's tally in the third. Ekblad is up to 23 points, 79 shots on net, 75 hits, 90 blocked shots, 49 PIM and a minus-8 rating through 58 appearances this season while seeing steady top-four minutes.