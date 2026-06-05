Aatu Jamsen News: Inks two-way deal

Jamsen signed a one-year, $850,000 two-way contract with the Kings on Friday.

Jamsen earned his second contract with the Kings on Friday after signing an three-year, entry-level deal in May of 2024. While he's yet to make his NHL debut, the 23-year-old forward has 23 goals and 39 points across 95 career games with AHL Ontario. While Jamsen will likely open the year with the Reign, he'll likely make his debut with the Kings at some point during the 2026-27 campaign following his security of a two-way contract.