Aatu Raty News: Finds twine Tuesday
Raty scored a goal and added three hits in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Panthers.
Raty hadn't scored since Dec. 6 versus the Wild, when he had two goals and an assist. The 23-year-old was limited to one assist over a 24-game span, but he was able to snap the slump with a second-period tally Tuesday. For the season, he's at four goals, 13 points, 51 shots on net, 122 hits, 22 PIM and a plus-1 rating over 51 appearances. While the offense isn't always there, he's shown decent defensive responsibility in a fourth-line role.
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