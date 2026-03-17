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Aatu Raty News: Finds twine Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 17, 2026

Raty scored a goal and added three hits in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Panthers.

Raty hadn't scored since Dec. 6 versus the Wild, when he had two goals and an assist. The 23-year-old was limited to one assist over a 24-game span, but he was able to snap the slump with a second-period tally Tuesday. For the season, he's at four goals, 13 points, 51 shots on net, 122 hits, 22 PIM and a plus-1 rating over 51 appearances. While the offense isn't always there, he's shown decent defensive responsibility in a fourth-line role.

Aatu Raty
Vancouver Canucks
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