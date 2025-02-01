Fantasy Hockey
Aatu Raty News: Loaned to AHL Abbotsford

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 1, 2025

Raty was reassigned to AHL Abbotsford on Saturday.

The Canucks dealt J.T. Miller to the Rangers on Friday, receiving forward Filip Chytil in return. The Canucks have only 11 healthy forwards at this time, and it is likely that another move will happen ahead of Sunday's tilt against Detroit. Raty had two goals and four points in 21 appearances this season, before his demotion.

