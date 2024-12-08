Aatu Raty News: Plucks apple in loss

Raty notched an assist and two hits in Sunday's 4-2 loss to the Lightning.

Raty is holding down a role on the Canucks' fourth line, though he's bounced between center and wing, sharing the spots with Max Sasson. The 22-year-old Raty is up to four points, 11 shots on net, 46 hits and a minus-2 rating over 19 appearances. He still has some long-term appeal as a prospect, but he likely won't get enough ice time to make a major impact in fantasy in 2024-25.