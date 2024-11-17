Fantasy Hockey
Aatu Raty headshot

Aatu Raty News: Puts away first goal of season

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 17, 2024

Raty scored a goal on two shots in Sunday's 5-3 loss to the Predators.

Raty also won 10 of 13 faceoffs, leading the team with a 76.9 percent win rate in the game. The goal was his first point since his season debut Oct. 9. The 22-year-old center can help his own cause by being strong at the dot in a fourth-line role. He's also added a physical element with 27 hits, eight shots on net, four PIM and a minus-2 rating in addition to his two points over 10 appearances.

