Raty's best game in his career came at a good time, as the Canucks were missing top center Elias Pettersson (upper body). With five points over three games in December, Raty's already enjoying his most productive month of the season. The 23-year-old is up to three goals, eight helpers, 21 shots on net, 61 hits, 16 PIM and a plus-5 rating over 26 outings overall. Even when the Canucks get some forwards back from injuries, Raty has done enough to compete for a bottom-six role for the rest of the campaign.