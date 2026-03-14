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Aatu Raty News: Quiet on offense

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 14, 2026

Raty's point drought reached 13 games in Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Kraken.

Raty is playing regularly again after the Canucks shipped David Kampf to the Capitals at the trade deadline. That hasn't helped Raty's offense -- in addition to the point drought, he's gone 24 contests without a goal, posting just one assist in that span. His work early in the campaign means he still has a career year with 12 points over 50 outings, and he's brought a physical edge with 119 hits, but there's not much to like about a bottom-six forward on a low-scoring team when it comes to fantasy value.

Aatu Raty
Vancouver Canucks
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