Aatu Raty News: Sent to AHL

Raty was reassigned to AHL Abbotsford on Wednesday, Jeff Paterson of CanucksArmy.com reports.

Raty has three goals and seven points in eight appearances with Abbotsford as well as an assist in seven outings with Vancouver in 2024-25. He might be recalled before Thursday's game against the Islanders. Vancouver also sent Arshdeep Bains and Jonathan Lekkerimaki to the minors Wednesday, which leaves the Canucks will just nine healthy forwards on their active roster. Vancouver did that for salary cap reasons, but the squad will presumably summon forwards to fill that gap before the upcoming game.