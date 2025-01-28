Fantasy Hockey
Aatu Raty headshot

Aatu Raty News: Summoned from minors

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 28, 2025

Raty was recalled from AHL Abbotsford on Tuesday.

Raty has two goals, two assists, 12 shots on net and 48 hits over 20 NHL appearances this season. He has eight goals and 23 points in 23 AHL outings during the 2024-25 campaign. Raty's promotion to Vancouver may not bode well for the availability of Dakota Joshua (leg) and Kiefer Sherwood (undisclosed) ahead of Wednesday's game versus Nashville.

Aatu Raty
Vancouver Canucks
More Stats & News
