Aatu Raty News: Summoned from minors

Raty was recalled from AHL Abbotsford on Tuesday.

Raty has two goals, two assists, 12 shots on net and 48 hits over 20 NHL appearances this season. He has eight goals and 23 points in 23 AHL outings during the 2024-25 campaign. Raty's promotion to Vancouver may not bode well for the availability of Dakota Joshua (leg) and Kiefer Sherwood (undisclosed) ahead of Wednesday's game versus Nashville.