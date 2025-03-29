Fantasy Hockey
Aatu Raty headshot

Aatu Raty News: Tallies twice Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 29, 2025

Raty scored two goals in Friday's 7-6 shootout loss to the Blue Jackets.

Raty tallied twice in the third period, including at 17:31 of the frame to tie the game at 6-6 after the Canucks blew a two-goal lead. While the 22-year-old is in a fourth-line role, he's taking advantage of his chances, which could help him stay in the lineup once the Canucks get some forwards back from injuries. Raty is at five goals, seven points, 20 shots on net, 58 hits and an even plus-minus rating over 24 appearances.

