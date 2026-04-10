Abram Wiebe News: Inks entry-level deal

Wiebe signed a two-year, entry-level contract with the Flames on Friday.

Wiebe's contract starts immediately, and he's expected to make his NHL debut before the end of the season, per Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan. The 22-year-old defenseman had five goals and 29 points in 40 outings with the University of North Dakota in 2025-26. Vegas took him with the No. 209 overall pick in the 2022 NHL Draft, and the Flames acquired him in January as part of the package for Rasmus Andersson.