Abram Wiebe News: Three-peat for weekly honors
Wiebe was named the NCHC Defenseman of the Week on Tuesday.
Wiebe has dominated the Defenseman of the Week award in February, winning in three consecutive weeks. He collected a goal and three assists for North Dakota while going plus-5 over two games against St. Cloud State University. Wiebe's earned 10 points in February and has an NCAA career-best 25 through 32 contests in his junior season.
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Abram Wiebe
