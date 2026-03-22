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Adam Beckman News: Posts three points in AHL win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 22, 2026

Beckman scored twice and added an assist in AHL Bridgeport's 6-3 win over Hershey on Sunday.

Beckman snapped a three-game skid with the effort. He's now at 24 goals, 42 points and 153 shots on net over 57 appearances this season. It doesn't look like Beckman will be in contention for a call-up despite his career-best year in the AHL.

Adam Beckman
New York Islanders
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