Adam Beckman headshot

Adam Beckman News: Swapped in minor-league deal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 7, 2025

Beckman was traded from the Devils to the Islanders on Friday in a minor-league swap for Dennis Cholowski.

Beckman hasn't seen action in an NHL game since 2023-24 when he was with the Wild, playing exclusively in the minors this season. That's unlikely to change with his new team, though the Isles aren't as deep at forward as they are on the blue line. If he does suit up at the NHL level, it will likely be in a fourth-line role with limited minutes.

