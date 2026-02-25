Adam Beckman News: Tallies twice Wednesday
Beckman scored two goals in AHL Bridgeport's 4-3 overtime win over Charlotte on Wednesday.
Beckman has five goals and three assists over 11 outings in February. He's up to a total of 21 goals, 35 points and a plus-6 rating in 49 contests this season. The 24-year-old forward is in his fifth full AHL campaign and is on pace to reach the 40-point mark for the second year in a row, but that hasn't led to him earning consistent call-ups.
