Adam Benak News: Collects three points
Benak scored a goal and added two assists in OHL Brantford's 5-2 win over Niagara on Wednesday.
Benak has four goals and six assists over six outings in March. For the season, he's at 27 goals, 73 points and a plus-20 rating over 46 appearances. Benak should continue to be a big performer for the Bulldogs heading into the OHL playoffs.
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