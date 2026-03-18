Adam Benak headshot

Adam Benak News: Collects three points

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 18, 2026

Benak scored a goal and added two assists in OHL Brantford's 5-2 win over Niagara on Wednesday.

Benak has four goals and six assists over six outings in March. For the season, he's at 27 goals, 73 points and a plus-20 rating over 46 appearances. Benak should continue to be a big performer for the Bulldogs heading into the OHL playoffs.

Adam Benak
Minnesota Wild
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