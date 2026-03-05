Adam Benak headshot

Adam Benak News: Contributes three points Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 5, 2026

Benak scored a goal and added two assists in OHL Brantford's 5-3 win over Barrie on Thursday.

Benak has seven points over his last three games. He had a quiet stretch in February, but he looks to have his scoring touch back. For the season, the Czech forward is at 24 goals and 42 assists through 40 appearances.

Adam Benak
Minnesota Wild
