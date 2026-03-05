Adam Benak News: Contributes three points Thursday
Benak scored a goal and added two assists in OHL Brantford's 5-3 win over Barrie on Thursday.
Benak has seven points over his last three games. He had a quiet stretch in February, but he looks to have his scoring touch back. For the season, the Czech forward is at 24 goals and 42 assists through 40 appearances.
