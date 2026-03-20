Adam Benak News: Stays hot in OHL win
Benak scored a goal and added three assists in OHL Brantford's 6-5 win over North Bay on Friday.
Benak has seven points over his last two outings to pick up the pace late in the season. He's up to 28 goals, 49 assists and a plus-23 rating through 47 appearances this season. Benak has had no trouble adjusting to the North American game and should help Brantford push for a deep playoff run.
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