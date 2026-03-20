Adam Benak headshot

Adam Benak News: Stays hot in OHL win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 20, 2026

Benak scored a goal and added three assists in OHL Brantford's 6-5 win over North Bay on Friday.

Benak has seven points over his last two outings to pick up the pace late in the season. He's up to 28 goals, 49 assists and a plus-23 rating through 47 appearances this season. Benak has had no trouble adjusting to the North American game and should help Brantford push for a deep playoff run.

Adam Benak
Minnesota Wild
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Adam Benak See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Adam Benak See More
NHL Prospect Stock Report: Midseason Top 150
NHL
NHL Prospect Stock Report: Midseason Top 150
Author Image
Jon Litterine
25 days ago
NHL Monthly Prospect Stock Report: November
NHL
NHL Monthly Prospect Stock Report: November
Author Image
Jon Litterine
120 days ago
Top NHL Prospects for the 2025-26 Season: Part 1
NHL
Top NHL Prospects for the 2025-26 Season: Part 1
Author Image
Jon Litterine
170 days ago
Top NHL Draft Prospects: Ranking Future Stars and Hidden Gems
NHL
Top NHL Draft Prospects: Ranking Future Stars and Hidden Gems
Author Image
Jon Litterine
267 days ago