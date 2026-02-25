Adam Benak News: Three assists in OHL win

Benak notched three assists in OHL Brantford's 5-4 win over Brampton on Wednesday.

Benak had two goals and five assists over his previous seven games. That's decent production overall, but the Czech forward has played to a higher standard this season. He has 23 goals, 40 assists, 101 shots on net and a plus-14 rating over 38 appearances. The Wild prospect is looking like a strong playmaking forward, though he's undersized and will likely move from center to wing as a professional.