Adam Benak News: Two-goal game for Bulldogs

Benak scored twice in OHL Brantford's 5-1 win over Saginaw on Friday.

Benak has found his touch again with three goals and six assists over his last four games. He had been limited to three points in the five contests before that. For the season, the Wild prospect is up to 26 goals, 68 points and a plus-19 rating over 41 appearances as one of Brantford's top forwards.