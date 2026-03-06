Adam Benak headshot

Adam Benak News: Two-goal game for Bulldogs

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 6, 2026

Benak scored twice in OHL Brantford's 5-1 win over Saginaw on Friday.

Benak has found his touch again with three goals and six assists over his last four games. He had been limited to three points in the five contests before that. For the season, the Wild prospect is up to 26 goals, 68 points and a plus-19 rating over 41 appearances as one of Brantford's top forwards.

Adam Benak
Minnesota Wild
More Stats & News
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Adam Benak See More
