Adam Benak News: Two-goal game for Bulldogs
Benak scored twice in OHL Brantford's 5-1 win over Saginaw on Friday.
Benak has found his touch again with three goals and six assists over his last four games. He had been limited to three points in the five contests before that. For the season, the Wild prospect is up to 26 goals, 68 points and a plus-19 rating over 41 appearances as one of Brantford's top forwards.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Adam Benak See More
-
Prospects Analysis
NHL Prospect Stock Report: Midseason Top 15011 days ago
-
Prospects Analysis
NHL Monthly Prospect Stock Report: November106 days ago
-
Prospects Analysis
Top NHL Prospects for the 2025-26 Season: Part 1156 days ago
-
NHL Draft
Top NHL Draft Prospects: Ranking Future Stars and Hidden Gems253 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Adam Benak See More