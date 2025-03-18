Adam Boqvist Injury: Dealing with UBI and illness
Boqvist (upper body) is dealing with an illness, according to Andrew Gross of Newsday on Tuesday.
Boqvist seems unlikely to play Tuesday against the Penguins considering he's under the weather on top of dealing with an upper-body injury. Tony DeAngelo, Ryan Pulock and Scott Mayfield will round out the right side of New York's blue line if Boqvist is unable to suit up in Pittsburgh.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now