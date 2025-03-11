Adam Boqvist Injury: Hurt in Tuesday's game

Boqvist (undisclosed) won't return to Tuesday's game versus the Kings, Stefen Rosner of NHL.com reports.

Boqvist was initially hurt on a hit in the second period. He stayed on the bench up until the intermission, but he did not come back out with the Islanders for the third period. If Boqvist can't play Friday against the Oilers, Scott Perunovich, Scott Mayfield or Mike Reilly would be options to replace him on the third defensive pairing.