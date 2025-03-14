Adam Boqvist Injury: Unavailable Friday

Boqvist (upper body) will not play Friday versus Edmonton, Stefen Rosner of NHL.com reports.

Boqvist was injured Tuesday in Los Angeles, seeing only 7:51 of ice time. The defenseman has two goals and five points in 12 games with the Islanders after he was claimed off waivers from Florida on Jan. 31. Scott Mayfield is expected to rejoin the lineup after being a healthy scratch Tuesday.