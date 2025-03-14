Fantasy Hockey
Adam Boqvist headshot

Adam Boqvist Injury: Unavailable Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 14, 2025

Boqvist (upper body) will not play Friday versus Edmonton, Stefen Rosner of NHL.com reports.

Boqvist was injured Tuesday in Los Angeles, seeing only 7:51 of ice time. The defenseman has two goals and five points in 12 games with the Islanders after he was claimed off waivers from Florida on Jan. 31. Scott Mayfield is expected to rejoin the lineup after being a healthy scratch Tuesday.

