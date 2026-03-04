Adam Boqvist News: Draws into lineup Wednesday

Boqvist played in Wednesday's 5-1 loss to the Ducks, logging one shot on goal, one hit and a minus-1 rating.

Boqvist had been scratched for nine straight games since the Islanders traded for Carson Soucy. Ryan Pulock (upper body) was unavailable Wednesday, allowing Boqvist to get back in the lineup. The 25-year-old has just one helper with eight shots on net, 10 hits, 18 blocked shots and a minus-4 rating over 21 appearances this season. When the Islanders are fully healthy, it's unlikely Boqvist will see much playing time.