Adam Boqvist News: Finds assist Monday

Boqvist logged an assist and two shots on goal in Monday's 5-3 win over the Rangers.

Boqvist has played the last two games since Niko Mikkola (upper body) is sidelined. This was Boqvist's first point since he scored Dec. 3 versus the Penguins, and it was the lone assist on his brother Jesper Boqvist's second tally of the game. Through 15 appearances this season, Boqvist has racked up five points, 20 shots on net and a minus-5 rating while filling a part-time role on the Panthers' blue line. He routinely sees power-play time when in the lineup, but he'll likely be a scratch again once Mikkola can return.