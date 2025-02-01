Adam Boqvist News: First goal with new team
Boqvist scored a goal Saturday in a 3-2 overtime win over Tampa Bay.
Boqvist was playing his first game for the Islanders after being claimed off waivers on Friday. He took a pass off the boards for a breakaway. His first shot was stopped, but he punched in the rebound to tie the game 1-1 late in the second period. Boqvist, who has drafted eighth overall in 2018, has bounced around four teams over the last six seasons. The Isles have given the offensively-oriented defender a fresh start, although it's hard to know how he'll be deployed once Noah Dobson (lower body) returns and Tony DeAngelo slides down and becomes the secondary offensive contributor.
