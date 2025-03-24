Fantasy Hockey
Adam Boqvist headshot

Adam Boqvist News: Good to go

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 24, 2025

Boqvist (upper body) will be in the lineup against Columbus on Monday, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

After missing the last five games, Boqvist will return to action as a forward because Hudson Fasching (illness) is unavailable. Since being claimed off waivers from Florida on Jan. 31, the 24-year-old Boqvist has two goals, five points, 16 shots on net, five blocked shots and six hits in 12 appearances with the Islanders.

