Adam Boqvist News: Grabs apple in loss

Boqvist notched an assist and two hits in Sunday's 4-1 loss to the Ducks.

On the lineup sheet, Boqvist was listed as the fourth-line center, but natural forwards Pierre Engvall and Marc Gatcomb handled the faceoff duties in the absence of Kyle MacLean (illness). That said, Boqvist took the same number of shifts (14) as his linemates, functionally working as a forward in the contest. That could be a way to get him or another of the Islanders' extra defensemen into the lineup more regularly down the stretch. Boqvist has four points over his last four outings and a total of 11 points, 37 shots on net, 15 blocked shots, 12 hits and a minus-6 rating through 29 appearances between the Islanders and the Panthers this season.