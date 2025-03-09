Fantasy Hockey
Adam Boqvist headshot

Adam Boqvist News: Nets power-play marker

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 9, 2025

Boqvist scored a power-play goal and added two PIM in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Sharks.

Boqvist stretched the Islanders' lead to 4-1 in the third period. He's played in 10 of 12 games since he was claimed off waivers from the Panthers, earning four points and 15 shots on net in that span. Still, Boqvist's place in the lineup isn't safe, especially with another power-play specialist in Scott Perunovich as well as Scott Mayfield and Mike Reilly waiting in the press box. Boqvist is at 10 points (five on the power play), 36 shots on net, 15 blocked shots and a minus-6 rating over 28 appearances this season.

