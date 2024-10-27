Adam Boqvist News: Sets up power-play marker

Boqvist registered a power-play assist in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Islanders.

Boqvist continues to serve as a power-play specialist on the first unit. Both of his points through nine appearances have been power-play helpers, though he's seeing limited ice time overall (11:34 per game) as the Panthers have been forced to role seven defensemen due to a lack of healthy forwards. Boqvist has added 10 shots on net, five blocked shots and a minus-5 rating, and he may be an occasional healthy scratch once the team is closer to full strength.