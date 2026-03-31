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Adam Boqvist News: Two-point effort Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 31, 2026 at 6:57am

Boqvist picked up two assists, one on the power play, in Monday's 8-3 loss to Pittsburgh.

The 25-year-old blueliner helped set up second-period tallies by Anders Lee and Mathew Barzal as the Isles grabbed a 2-0 lead before imploding. It was Boqvist's first multi-point performance in 26 games during a season in which he's struggled just to get into the lineup, and he's still looking for his first goal of 2025-26.

Adam Boqvist
New York Islanders
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