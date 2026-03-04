Adam Edstrom headshot

Adam Edstrom Injury: Closing in on return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 4, 2026 at 9:50am

Edstrom (lower body) took part in rushes as a member of the fourth line during Wednesday's practice, per Peter Baugh of The Athletic.

Edstrom might be ready to return for Thursday's game against Toronto. However, he would need to be activated off LTIR before rejoining the lineup. Edstrom has two goals, four points, two PIM and 48 hits in 24 appearances in 2025-26. He hasn't played since Nov. 29 because of the injury.

Adam Edstrom
New York Rangers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Adam Edstrom See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Adam Edstrom See More
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Thursday, December 18
NHL
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Thursday, December 18
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
76 days ago
NHL Metropolitan Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights
NHL
NHL Metropolitan Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights
Author Image
Shawn Hutchinson
153 days ago
NHL 2024-25 Season Preview: Metropolitan Division
NHL
NHL 2024-25 Season Preview: Metropolitan Division
Author Image
Shawn Hutchinson
September 23, 2024
NHL Picks and Parlays for Wednesday, February 28
NHL
NHL Picks and Parlays for Wednesday, February 28
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
February 28, 2024