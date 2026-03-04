Adam Edstrom Injury: Closing in on return
Edstrom (lower body) took part in rushes as a member of the fourth line during Wednesday's practice, per Peter Baugh of The Athletic.
Edstrom might be ready to return for Thursday's game against Toronto. However, he would need to be activated off LTIR before rejoining the lineup. Edstrom has two goals, four points, two PIM and 48 hits in 24 appearances in 2025-26. He hasn't played since Nov. 29 because of the injury.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Adam Edstrom See More
-
NHL Picks
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Thursday, December 1876 days ago
-
General NHL Article
NHL Metropolitan Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights153 days ago
-
General NHL Article
NHL 2024-25 Season Preview: Metropolitan DivisionSeptember 23, 2024
-
NHL Picks
NHL Picks and Parlays for Wednesday, February 28February 28, 2024
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Adam Edstrom See More