Adam Edstrom Injury: Closing in on return

Edstrom (lower body) took part in rushes as a member of the fourth line during Wednesday's practice, per Peter Baugh of The Athletic.

Edstrom might be ready to return for Thursday's game against Toronto. However, he would need to be activated off LTIR before rejoining the lineup. Edstrom has two goals, four points, two PIM and 48 hits in 24 appearances in 2025-26. He hasn't played since Nov. 29 because of the injury.