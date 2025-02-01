Fantasy Hockey
Adam Edstrom headshot

Adam Edstrom Injury: Exits Saturday's game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 1, 2025

Edstrom (lower body) won't return to Saturday's matchup against Boston.

Edstrom had a minus-1 rating in 4:22 of ice time before leaving the game. He entered Saturday's action with five goals, nine points, 40 shots on net, 34 blocked shots and 93 hits in 50 appearances this season. If Edstrom can't play Sunday, Jimmy Vesey of Arthur Kaliyev could be in the lineup versus Vegas.

