Adam Edstrom

Adam Edstrom Injury: Facing extended absence

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 4, 2025 at 9:19am

Edstrom (lower body) will be sidelined for two and a half to three and a half months, Mollie Walker of the New York Post reports Tuesday.

Edstrom was injured in Saturday's 6-3 loss to Boston and did not play Sunday against the Golden Knights. Given Edstrom's timeline, the 6-foot-7 forward may not return to game action in the regular season. Jimmy Vesey and Arthur Kaliyev should receive more opportunities to play in Edstrom's stead.

Adam Edstrom
New York Rangers

