Adam Edstrom Injury: Facing extended absence
Edstrom (lower body) will be sidelined for two and a half to three and a half months, Mollie Walker of the New York Post reports Tuesday.
Edstrom was injured in Saturday's 6-3 loss to Boston and did not play Sunday against the Golden Knights. Given Edstrom's timeline, the 6-foot-7 forward may not return to game action in the regular season. Jimmy Vesey and Arthur Kaliyev should receive more opportunities to play in Edstrom's stead.
