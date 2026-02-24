Adam Edstrom headshot

Adam Edstrom Injury: Working in regular sweater

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 24, 2026

Edstrom (lower body) was sporting a regular jersey at Tuesday's practice session, Colin Stephenson of Newsday reports.

Edstrom looks poised to be ready to play when the Rangers face the Flyers on Thursday. Even if Edstrom is activated off injured reserve before Thursday's tilt, he is far from a lock to play, considering he has managed just four points in 24 games this season. Whenever Edstrom does return, it will likely come at the expense of Brett Berard.

Adam Edstrom
New York Rangers
More Stats & News
