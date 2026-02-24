Adam Edstrom Injury: Working in regular sweater
Edstrom (lower body) was sporting a regular jersey at Tuesday's practice session, Colin Stephenson of Newsday reports.
Edstrom looks poised to be ready to play when the Rangers face the Flyers on Thursday. Even if Edstrom is activated off injured reserve before Thursday's tilt, he is far from a lock to play, considering he has managed just four points in 24 games this season. Whenever Edstrom does return, it will likely come at the expense of Brett Berard.
