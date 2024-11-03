Adam Edstrom News: Adds insurance tally

Edstrom scored a goal on two shots and logged two hits in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Islanders.

Edstrom scored a bit of a fluky goal, as the puck popped up in the air and landed in the net with Ilya Sorokin not being able to react to it. That goal stretched the Rangers' lead to 4-2. Edstrom has consistently filled a fourth-line role this season, though he rarely sees much more than 7-9 minutes of ice time per game. He has two points, eight shots on net, 19 hits, 17 PIM and a plus-2 rating over 11 appearances.